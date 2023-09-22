Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lessened by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.