Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Price Performance

NYSE KAMN opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.51 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kaman by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Kaman by 97.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 904,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

