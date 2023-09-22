Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.65.

JNJ opened at $161.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

