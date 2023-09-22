Jeffrey M. Johnson Purchases 6,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $672.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

