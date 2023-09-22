Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.61 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

