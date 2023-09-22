Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Northcoast Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

