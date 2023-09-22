iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

