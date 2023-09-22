iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Cut by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 14.7% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.