iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

