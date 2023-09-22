iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVV opened at $435.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.07 and its 200-day moving average is $429.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

