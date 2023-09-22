iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.