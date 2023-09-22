iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 323,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 137.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $123.05 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.