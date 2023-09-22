Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

