Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Intevac Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.59. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intevac by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intevac by 262.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 595,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 72,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 26.3% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

