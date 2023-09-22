Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

