Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 107.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TLT opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.69 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

