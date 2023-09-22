Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $68,467.35 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

