Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $441,050.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.