Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $441,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 14th, Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.