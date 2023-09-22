Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $41,732.55 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $41,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,001.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SDIG. Compass Point upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
