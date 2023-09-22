Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $272,438.82 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.