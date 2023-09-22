Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $785,487.94 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total transaction of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $333.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

