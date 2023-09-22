Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Insider Sells $21,480.00 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $21,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DOCS stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

