Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.