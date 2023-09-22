Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.29.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

