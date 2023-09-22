InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
