InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,278,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,640 shares of company stock worth $48,921,159. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

