Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Financial Contrast

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inchcape and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lazydays 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.37%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Inchcape.

This table compares Inchcape and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $1.33 billion 0.07 $66.39 million $0.06 117.17

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 0.81% 6.79% 2.04%

Summary

Lazydays beats Inchcape on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.