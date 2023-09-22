Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

IMVT stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

