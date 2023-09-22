Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Director Sells $52,488.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $52,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HURC opened at $21.79 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

