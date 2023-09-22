Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HGV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

