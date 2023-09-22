Head-To-Head Survey: Boston Omaha (BOC) & The Competition

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is one of 7 public companies in the “Real estate operators (except developers) & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boston Omaha to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $81.23 million $7.14 million 825.41 Boston Omaha Competitors $461.50 million $227.84 million 220.52

Boston Omaha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.61% 0.10% 0.08% Boston Omaha Competitors 199.43% 13.46% 8.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Boston Omaha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real estate operators (except developers) & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Real estate operators (except developers) & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boston Omaha and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boston Omaha Competitors 46 51 154 12 2.50

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. As a group, “Real estate operators (except developers) & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha’s peers have a beta of 0.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.