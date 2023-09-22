Head to Head Review: Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) vs. AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A $4.57 1.41 AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A $0.82 164.15

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ono Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.9% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ono Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 1 1 0 0 1.50 AstraZeneca 0 0 1 0 3.00

AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $13,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,978.39%. Given AstraZeneca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Dividends

Ono Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $16.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 257.9%. AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ono Pharmaceutical pays out 362.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AstraZeneca pays out 343.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Ono Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; and Personalis, Inc, as well as research collaboration with Sernova Corp. to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications; and collaboration with Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

