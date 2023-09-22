Head-To-Head Contrast: SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) vs. Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -10,156.64% -155.24% -109.33% Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A -120.34% 9.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnum Opus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnum Opus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $40,000.00 565.78 -$12.35 million N/A N/A Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A N/A $15.27 million $0.61 17.44

Magnum Opus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOBR Safe.

Summary

Magnum Opus Acquisition beats SOBR Safe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in probation management, fleet & facility, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

