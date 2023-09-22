HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.37. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

