Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

