Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

