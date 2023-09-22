Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $267.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.00 and a 200-day moving average of $260.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

