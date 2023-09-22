Grey Street Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,673 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
