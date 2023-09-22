Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.22.

NYSE GMED opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

