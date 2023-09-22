GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $44,728.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $44,728.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,675 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $12,358.50.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 208.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

