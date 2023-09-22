Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 85.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in General Electric by 33.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $112.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

