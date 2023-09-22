Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CI stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.30.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

