Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after buying an additional 3,746,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,749,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,886 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.