Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 11,412 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,738,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its stake in Waters by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $268.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.