GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

GameStop Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GME opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $985,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 228.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

