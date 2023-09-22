Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Frasers Group Price Performance
Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 813 ($10.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 791.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 758.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 921.75 ($11.42).
About Frasers Group
