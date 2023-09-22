Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FRAS opened at GBX 813 ($10.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 791.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 758.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 921.75 ($11.42).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

