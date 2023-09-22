First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
