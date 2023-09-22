First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 16th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FPF opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.