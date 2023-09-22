First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

