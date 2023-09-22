First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.63 and a 200-day moving average of $459.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

