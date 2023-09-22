First Financial Corp IN Sells 931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

